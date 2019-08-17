Temple Beth Israel, a Reform congregation in Pomona, will host the final “Shabbat Beneath the Stars” outdoor service with a 6 p.m. picnic dinner followed by the service at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23.
The event will feature a get acquainted service.
Shabbat, the Hebrew word for Sabbath, is the Jewish day of rest celebrated on Fridays at sunset.
The synagogue draws residents of Chino Hills, Chino and neighboring cities.
Information: Temple Beth Israel, 3033 N. Towne Ave., 626-1277.
