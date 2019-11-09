The Chino Valley is home to more than 70 places of worship. With several holidays approaching, the Champion is listing the religious centers for the convenience of readers.
If your place of worship is located in Chino or Chino Hills and is not listed here, email the church name, church leader, worship location and contact information (phone number, website) to reporter Marianne Napoles at mnapoles@champion newspapers.com.
•Abbalove Church, Pastor Mike Obadja, worships at Chaparral Elementary School, 4849 Bird Farm Rd., Chino Hills, abbalove church.com
•Apostolic Assembly of the Chino Valley, Pastor Eliseo Ramirez, worships at Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave., 628-8232.
•Baitul-Hameed Mosque, Ahmadiyya Movement in Islam, 11941 Ramona Ave., Chino, 627-2252. thechino mosque.org.
•BAPS Hindu Temple and Cultural Center, 15100 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills, 614-5000, bapschino hills.org.
•Bread of Life Chinese Church, Pastor Cathy Chang, 12765 Oaks Ave., Chino, (626) 912-5838, blccla.org.
•Buddhist Temple of Chino Hills, 2948 Chino Hills Parkway, 606-9502.
•Calvary Chapel Chino Hills, (non-denominational), Pastor Jack Hibbs, 4201 Eucalyptus Ave., Chino, 393-7100. calvarycch.org.
•Calvary Chapel Chino Valley, (non-denominational), Pastor David Rosales, 12205 Pipeline Ave., Chino, 464-8255. calvaryccv.org.
•Casa de Oracion Cristiana, Pastor Victor Alicea, 4975 D St., Chino. 517-3388.
•CentrePoint Christian Fellowship, (Foursquare), 6251 Schaefer Ave., Suite I, Chino, 255-6786.
•Centro de Esperanza (Spanish), New Hope Center (English) formerly New Hope Christian Fellowship on Ramona Ave., Pastor Moises Bejarano, 13050 Second St., Chino, 271-3281, Free Methodist denominations.
•City on a Hill Church, Pastor Georgina Reyes, meets at Wickman Elementary School, 16250 Pinehurst Drive, Chino Hills, 680-1037.
•Chino Spanish Seventh-Day Adventist, corner of Central Avenue and B Street, Chino, 627-4115. Information: Terrence Gunkel, (951) 505-8044 or Sam Lobo, 921-5543.
•Chino United Methodist, Pastor Matt Seargeant, 5201 Riverside Drive, Chino, 628-1107, chinoumc.org.
•Chino Valley Chinese/English Church, (Seventh-Day Adventist) Elder Paul Cho, 4136 Riverside Drive, Chino, (626) 217-5782, cvccsda.org.
•Chino Valley One New Man Church (formerly Chino Hills Chinese Baptist), Pastor Jun-Li Hou, 5171 Edison Ave, unit F, Chino, 626-353-8127, 1newman church.org.
•Chino Valley Community (Baptist), Pastor Brian Benson, 14601 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills, 606-4848. cvcchurch.org.
•Chino Valley Islamic Center, 4711 Chino Ave., east of Yorba Ave., Chino, 786-1487, cvislamiccenter.org.
•Christ Lutheran, (North American Lutheran Church), Pastor Roy Robbins, 5500 Francis Ave., Chino, 627-1433, christchurchchino.org.
•Church of Christ, 11940 Telephone Ave., Chino, 628-9428.
•Church of God ‘Yes to Life House,’ Pastors Elsa and Miguel Cavalieri, 13102 Sixth St., Chino, 928-6184, yestolife@cogm.cc.
•Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints:
4321 Philadelphia St., Chino; 3354 Eucalyptus Ave., Chino Hills; 6726 Chino Ave. (at San Antonio Avenue).
•Consecrated Bible Church, 5581 Daniels St. Unit F, Chino, 628-6787.
•Cornerstone Community Church of the Nazarene, Pastor Sheldon Boyd, 13000 Pipeline Ave., Chino, 628-6812. cornerstonenaz.org.
•Aletheia Gospel Church, (Chinese non-denominational), Pastor David Su, meets at Cornerstone Community Church, 13000 Pipeline Ave., Chino, 529-0539.
•Church in Chino Hills, Chinese-language church, meets at Hidden Trails Elementary School, 2250 Ridgeview Dr., Chino Hills. Contact: Jeffrey Tien, (818) 667-8725.
•CrossPoint Church, (Christian Reformed), Pastor Don Porter, 6950 Edison Ave., Chino, Edison and Fern avenues, 606-9833. crosspointcrcweb.org.
•CrossPoint Chinese Congregation, Pastor Charlie Wang, worships in the church’s student center.
•CrossPoint Korean Congregation, Pastor Dae Hoon Kim, worships in the church’s fellowship hall.
•East Sarang Community Church, (Korean Christian) 5540 Schaefer Ave., Chino, 590-3722. eastsarang.com.
•First United Reformed Church, (United Reformed), Rev. Bradd Nymeyer, 6159 Riverside Drive, Chino, 591-9111. chinourc.org.
•Fortress Community Church, (non-denominational), Pastor Lawrence Witherspoon, worships at Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave., Chino, 578-7480.
•Gateway Community Church, (a Brethren in Christ Community Church), Pastor Paul Lehman-Schletewitz , 5885 Schaefer Ave., Chino, 628-6598. gatewaychurchchino.org.
•Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church (Covenant Order of Evangelical Presbyterians), a Korean church, Pastor Tae-Hyung Ko, 2600 Grand Ave. at Madrugada Drive, Chino Hills, 591-6500, sunhanchurch.com.
•Higher Ground-Elevate Chino, (Apostolic Pentecostal), Pastors David and Karen Burr, 4845 Cheyenne Way, Chino, 348-7893, chi no.church.
•Holy Highway, Pastors Ralph and Sally Villa, 5102 D St., Chino. 628-5271.
•Iglesia Getsemani Hermanos en Cristo, (Spanish-speaking Brethren in Christ), Pastor Jose Gutierrez, 5885 Schaefer Ave., Chino, 628-6598. Gatewaychurchchino.org.
•Immanuel Lutheran, (Lutheran Church Missouri Synod), 5648 Jefferson, Chino, 628-2823.
•Inland Hills, (non-denominational), 14670 Ramona Ave., Chino, 393-1577. inlandhillschurch.com.
•Jehovah’s Witnesses, Kingdom Hall, 3999 Walnut Ave., Chino, 628-4316. Congregations from Chino and Chino Hills meet at this location.
•Iglesia La Roca, worships at Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., Chino.
•Karis Church (Korean-speaking Brethren in Christ), Pastor Peter Song, 5885 Schaefer Ave., Chino, 628-6598.
•Kindle Hills Church (Cantonese, non-denominational), Pastor Kenny Ngai, worships at Ramona Junior High, 4575 Walnut Ave., Chino, office at 2593 Chino Hills Parkway, Suite F in Gordon Ranch Marketplace, 378-0944.
•Koin Church, Pastor Samuel Flores, 15130 Mountain Ave., Chino, koin church.org.
•Lifesong Community Church, (Evangelical Free Church of America), Pastor Ed Ganigan, 13333 Ramona Ave., Chino, 590-0208. www.lifesongcc.com.
•Living Waters of Chino, Senior pastors Duke and Jackie Downs, 6010 Walnut Ave., Chino, 590-4222, liv ingwatersofchino.org.
•Living Word Assembly of God, Pastor Victor M. Ruiz, 11887 Telephone Ave., Chino, 465-9500. livingword chino.org.
•Living Word of Chino Hills (Foursquare), Pastor Manuel Saucedo, 15558 Avery St., Chino Hills, 597-2613, lwch4square.com.
•Living Streams Fellowship Church, 6050 Riverside Dr., Chino.
•Loving Savior of the Hills Lutheran, (Lutheran Church Missouri Synod), Pastor Andy Wu, 14816 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills, 597-4668, lovingsavior.org.
•Loving Savior Chinese, Pastor Andy Wu, 14816 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills, 597-5771.
•New Beginnings Church, Pastor Moses Rodriguez, 4720 Chino Ave., Suite B, Chino, 217-7827, newbeginningschino.com.
•New Community Church, Pastor Mike Shipman, meets at 13000 Pipeline Ave., Chino. newcom munitybic.org.
•Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic, Father Edmundo Gomez, 5048 D St., Chino, 591-9402, sbdiocese.org.
•Pipeline Avenue Baptist, (Southern Baptist), 11548 Pipeline Ave., Chino, between Phillips and Francis.
•Potter’s House of the Valley, Pastor Robert Perez, (non-denominational), meets at Chino United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 5201 Riverside Drive, Chino, 455-5609.
•Potter’s Wheel Assembly, (non-denominational), Pastor Chinaka S. DomNwachukwu, worships at 13791 Roswell, Unit F, 271-1504.
•Portuguese Seventh-Day Adventist, 12791 Yorba Ave., Chino.
•Praise Chapel Chino Valley, Pastor Ruben Gutierrez, 14562 Central Ave., near Edison Avenue, Chino, (562) 843-6786.
•Praise Tabernacle Bible Church (Bible-believing non-denominational), Pastor Jody Moore, 4550 Eucalyptus Ave., Chino, 393-7374, praisetab.org.
•Regency Chino Valley Church, 13721 Roswell Ave., Suite D, Chino, 353-7071, rcvc.org.
•Sehan Evangelical Church of America, (Korean evangelical), 4293 Descanso Ave., Rev. Shin Joo, 606-8745.
•St. Margaret Mary Catholic, pastor is Father Michael Miller, 12686 Central Ave., Chino, 591-7400, smmchino.org.
•St. Paul the Apostle Catholic, pastor is Father Romy Seleccion, 14085 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills, 465-5503. www.sptacc.org.
•The Bridge (Reformed), Pastor Loren VanWoudenberg, future home: 7776 Pine Avenue in the Preserve, thebridgechino.org. Worships at Ontario Christian High School.
•United Prayer Power (apostolic) Pastors Curtis and Joyce Levi, 5220 D St., Chino, 627-8605 or 561-9105.
•Upward Call Church, Bible-believing church, worships at Cal Aero Preserve Academy in Chino, 15850 Main St., Chino. Contact: 529-2721.
•Valley Christian, (non-denominational), senior pastor Mike Spradlin, 12410 Norton Ave. (off Walnut), Chino, 627-8196.
•Victory Baptist, (Fundamental Independent Baptist), Pastor Brian Pattison, 14132 San Antonio Ave., at Edison, Chino, 597-0409, vbcchino.com.
•Victory Outreach, Pastor Sonny Arguinzoni, Jr., 11436 Central Ave., south of Phillips Boulevard, in Chino, 628-4959, vochino.com.
•Watermark Fellowship Church, (southern Baptist), 13801 Roswell Ave., Unit H, Chino, 781-4220 or 539-3885. watermarkfellowship.org.
•Word International Filipino Christian Church, Pastor Jess Tuanqui, meets at the Chino Community Building 5443 B St., 529-3436, facebook.com/winchinochurch.
