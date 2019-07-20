The Chino Valley Chinese Church will hold a Vacation Bible School program produced by the Seventh-day Adventist Church of North America called “Jamii Kingdom” that will simulate an African savanna with huts, skits, snacks, crafts, and games.
It will be held 6 to 8 p.m. today (July 20), July 26 and 27 at 4136 Riverside Drive, Chino.
The program is for children ages 4 to 12 and community children are welcome.
Information: Pastor Paul Cho (626) 217-5782.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.