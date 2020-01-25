Mental health advocate Sunday
After more than two decades of vocational church ministry, mental health advocate Jay Nepomuceno found himself battling depression, anxiety and undergoing panic attacks.
Mr. Nepomuceno will provide the community with the tools needed to protect their mental health during a two-part series Sunday at Victory Baptist Church, 14132 San Antonio Ave. in Chino.
Community members are invited to attend the 9:30 or 11 a.m. morning session, followed by the second part of the series at 6 p.m. Sunday.
Information: 597-0409 or visit vbcchino.com.
Super Bowl breakfast
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley, 12205 Pipeline Ave., invites men in the community to wear their favorite team’s football jersey and attend the annual Super Bowl Breakfast, 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 followed by a teaching at 9:30 a.m.
Pastor David Trujillo of Calvary Chapel South Los Angeles will be guest speaker with a message for men.
Cost is $12 and breakfast includes carne asada burrito, salsa, orange juice and coffee.
Two tickets cost $20 and will be available until Wednesday, Jan. 29. Tickets for the teaching only are $5 and will be available the morning of the event.
Information: 464-8255 or visit https://calvaryccv.org/mens-super-bowl-breakfast.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor Ruiz will continue a series called “Straight Talk” with a message titled “What Happens When We Die?” at the 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday services. Spanish service will be held at 1:30 p.m. in the sanctuary.
The church is at 11887 Telephone Ave., Chino.
Information: 465-9500.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Andy Zhang’s sermon topic at the 3:30 p.m. service today (Jan. 25) will be “Fear Not the Return of the Dragon.” Bible study for all ages will be held at 2:30 p.m. A fellowship potluck meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. Choir practice and special interest classes are offered at 6:30 pm. Information: (626) 217-5782, cvcc sda.org
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue the sermon series, “Galatians: The Fight for the Gospel” with his message “The Power of the Gospel” at the 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services. The men’s retreat will take place Feb. 7 to 9 at Hume Lake. Information: cvcchurch.org.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Bill Donner will preach on “Abraham’s Prayer” during the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service, with Mandarin translation. The Korean service is at 9:30 a.m.
Information: 628-6598 or visit gatewaychurchchino.org
Lifesong Community
Pastor Mark Shiraki will preach at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service on “2 Voices,” based on Romans 7:15-25.
The Evangelical Free Church of America is at 13333 Ramona Ave., Chino.
Information: 590-0208 or visit lifesongcc.com.
Potter’s House of the Valley
Pastor Robert Pérez will speak at the 1 p.m. Sunday service on “Seeking God’s Best for the New Year,” based on Mark 11:23-24. Potter’s House meets at Chino United Methodist fellowship hall, 5201 Riverside Drive. Communion is the first Sunday of the month. Information: 455-5609.
Chino United Methodist
Rev. Matthew Seargeant will speak at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service on “Gone Fishin’,” based on Matthew 4:12-23, at 5201 Riverside Drive. Information: 628-1107 or chinoumc.org.
Chino Seventh-day Adventist
Pastor Stirling Berry will share a message on “Living Out Our Heavenly Blessings Here on Earth, Part 3” at the 11:15 a.m. worship service today (Jan. 25). A Spanish and English service will be held at 10:30 a.m. A fellowship lunch will follow. Information: 964-8970 or Chi noSDA.com.
Christ Lutheran
Pastor Roy Robbins will continue a six-week series on “Follow Me” at the 8 a.m. traditional and 10 a.m. contemporary Sunday services at 5500 Francis Ave., Chino. Coffee and refreshments will be served after both services.
The church offers a Christ-centered preschool. Information: (714) 392-1366 or christchurchchino.org.
