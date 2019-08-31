St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church’s Divorced and Separated Ministry is offering a 14-week program called Journey of Hope beginning with a Mass of Healing 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, followed by an introductory session from 8 to 9 p.m.
Thereafter, the classes will be held 8 to 9 p.m. each Thursday.
Facilitator Diane Dale said participants are welcome to attend the first session to check it out.
A new topic will be discussed each week, followed by a video and discussion.
Ms. Dale said the class is intended to help participants heal and recover more fully from divorce or separation, no matter how long ago the event occurred.
Cost is $25 for materials but the cost can be negotiated if assistance is needed.
The program will be held at Maher Hall on the church campus, 14085 Peyton Drive.
Information: Ms. Dale, (949) 300-8931 or Charles Goss, 821-6275.
