A large crowd, many dressed in resplendent clothing, climb the stairs of the temple to view the “grand annakut,” where more than 1,000 vegetarian delicacies are offered to scared images inside the temple. Many of the celebrants attended a feast held in a tent on the temple grounds. The public was invited to the annual event, which featured a variety of vibrant lights alternately illuminating the temple, music, a water fountain display and a children’s carnival held on Oct. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.