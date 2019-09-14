St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church will hold its annual Harvest Festival at 14085 Peyton Drive, 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27; 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29.
The event will include rides, entertainment, bands, games, booths, and food.
Those who would like to sponsor the event with a banner or sign may call 539-5881 by Sept. 15 for a banner and by Sept. 22 for a sign.
A 5K run/walk will take place 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.
For details and to register for the race, visit active.com and enter St. Paul the Apostle in the search function.
