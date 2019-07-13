Daniel Estrella will preach at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service.
For the summer, Children’s Time will be held during the service for 1-year-olds to fifth grade.
They will sing, make crafts, and have a learning time.
There will be no Sunday School at 9 a.m.
The Evangelical Free Church of America is at 13333 Ramona Ave., Chino.
Information: 590-0208 or visit lifesongcc.com.
