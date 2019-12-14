Pastor Ruben Gutierrez invites the community to Praise Chapel Chino Valley’s annual “Christmas in the Community” 12:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21 at 14562 Central Ave., Chino.
The free event will include nachos, beverages, haircuts, a mobile healthcare truck, toys to all children, raffles, and face painting.
A “Trunk or Tree” will include decorated cars where candy is given out to children.
Information: (562) 843-6786.
