Temple Beth Israel of Pomona announces its High Holy Day services and programs beginning with S’lichot 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at 3033 N. Towne Ave, which marks the beginning of the high holiday period.
The synagogue includes Chino Valley residents.
Rosh HaShanah (Jewish New year) evening service will take place 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29 and daytime services will take place Monday, Sept. 30 with a morning service at 10 a.m. and a family service at 2 p.m.
The congregation will celebrate Tashlich at 4 p.m. Sept. 30 at Red Hill Park in Rancho Cucamonga.
The temple will hold a joint service with Temple Sholom of Ontario at 963 W. Sixth St., Ontario on the second day of Rosh HaShana at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, with a blend of traditional and contemporary elements.
The High Holy Days will continue with Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, with the Kol Nidre service at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8.
Wednesday services will take place Oct. 9 with the morning service at 10 a.m., family service 2 p.m., afternoon service 4 p.m., and memorial (Yizkor) and concluding services at 5:15 p.m.
Yom Kippur is the holiest day of the year in Judaism and is traditionally observed with fasting and prayer.
The public is invited to all services and programs.
Tickets at no charge are required for Rosh HaShanah evening and morning services, and for Yom Kippur evening and morning services.
Non-congregants should call the office for complimentary tickets. Donations are accepted.
Information: 627-1277 or email tbi@tbipomona.org.
