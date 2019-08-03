Victory Outreach Church in Chino will host a three-day Victory Fest 2019, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9 to Sunday, Aug. 11 at 11436 Central Ave.
The event will include a carnival with numerous rides, game booths, musical groups, live dramas, food, and barbecue meals. At 6 p.m. Aug. 11, Little Willie G. and Du2ce & Enigma will perform. Admission is free.
Information: 628-4959 or visit vochino.com.
