St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Chino Hills completes the Advent speaker series at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 with Bobby and Jackie Francois Angel sharing their testimonies with prayer, music and humor. Advent is the period of four Sundays before Christmas. The church is at 14085 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
