Christian apologist (defender of the faith) Charlie Campbell will speak at the Sunday services at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. at 12205 Pipeline Ave., Chino. The Gospel of John will be studied at the 7 p.m. Wednesday service. Men’s Bible study and breakfast is 6:30 a.m. in the banquet hall Tuesdays. Sunday evening service is at 5 p.m.
Information: 464-8255.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.