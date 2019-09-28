Anxiety workshop today
Chino Valley Community Church will offer a workshop called “Freedom from Anxiety and Depression,” presented by Mike Marino, Ph.D., 9 a.m. today (Sept. 28) at 14601 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Cost is $10 and includes materials and snacks.
Dr. Marino will speak about effective tools for healthy growth for those struggling with anxiety and depression. The workshop is also for friends and family members of those struggling with these issues.
Walk-up registration begins at 8:30 a.m.
For registration details, contact Jeff Carter at jcart er@cvcchurch.org.
Blessing of the animals Oct. 5
Chino United Methodist Church will offer a “Blessing of the Animals” service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 on the patio at 5021 Riverside Drive.
The community is welcome to bring their pet to be blessed.
Potter’s House of the Valley
Pastor Robert Pérez will speak at the 1 p.m. Sunday service on “Breaking Free from the Past, continued,” based on Romans 12:2. Wednesday Bible study and prayer is at 7 p.m. Communion is held the first Sunday of the month. Potter’s House meets at Chino United Methodist Church fellowship hall behind the church, 5201 Riverside Drive.
Information: 455-5609.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will give a message at the 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday services on “Connecting with the Poor” as the church spotlights missions in September.
Spanish service will be held at 1:30 p.m. in the sanctuary.
The church is at 11887 Telephone Ave., Chino.
Information: 465-9500.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Andy Huong’s sermon topic at the 3:30 p.m. service today (Sept. 28) will be “Thyatira: When the World Sinks into Darkness.”
Thyatira is one of the seven churches of the Book of Revelation.
Bible study for all ages will take place at 2:30 p.m.
Information: (626) 217-5782 or visit cvccsda.org.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Bill Donner will preach on “A Whole Lot of Land” during the 10:45 a.m. English service with Chinese translation.
Pastor Peter Song will lead a Korean service at 9:30 a.m.
Pastor Jose Gutierrez will lead a Spanish service at 2 p.m.
Information: 628-6598 or visit gatewaychurchchino.org.
Koin Church
Community members are invited to hear Pastor Samuel Flores speak on “Invisible Yet Invincible” with a focus on spiritual gifts at the 5 p.m. Sunday service at 15130 Mountain Ave., Chino.
Connect Time, for coffee and fellowship prior to the service, begins at 4:30 p.m.
Information: koinchurch.org.
Instagram: @koinchurch.
Chino United Methodist
Rev. Matthew Seargeant will speak on “What Goes Around,” based on Luke 16:19-31, at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service at 5201 Riverside Drive. Information: 628-1107 or chi noumc.org.
Chino Seventh-day Adventist
Pastor Stirling Berry will share a message on “Knowing the Things That Have Been Freely Given to Us by God, Part 7” at the 11:15 a.m. worship service today (Sept. 28) at 4136 Riverside Drive, Chino. A Spanish and English service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Information: 964-8970 or ChinoSDA.com
Lifesong Community
Pastor Mark Shiraki will preach at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service on “The Way it Really Is,” based on John 15:16.
The church will host a Harvest Festival 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.
The Evangelical Free Church of America is at 13333 Ramona Ave., Chino.
Information: 590-0208 or visit lifesongcc.com.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue the sermon series “Nehemiah: Rebuild, Restore, Revive,” at the 9 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services with the message “Let’s Work.”
Information: cvcchurch.org.
Religious events and service information should be submitted by noon Wednesday to mnapoles@championnewspapers.com.
