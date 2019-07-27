Pastor Ruben Gutierrez will speak on 20/20 Vision, based on Habakkuk 2:1-3, at the 10 a.m. Sunday service.
A backpack giveaway for elementary through high school students will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today (July 27) at Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., Chino. It will include food and raffles. Children must be present to receive a backpack.
Praise Chapel Chino Valley is at 14562 Central Ave., near Eucalyptus Avenue.
Information: (562) 843-6786.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.