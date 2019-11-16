Pastor Roy Robbins will teach on “Why go to Church?” at the 8 a.m. traditional and 10 a.m. contemporary services Sunday at 5500 Francis Ave., Chino. Coffee and refreshments will be served after both services. The church offers a Christ-centered preschool.
Information: (714) 392-1366 or christchurchchino.org.
