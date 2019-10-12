Pastor David Rosales invites the community to Sunday services at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. to hear about the Book of James, at 12205 Pipeline Ave. Guest speaker Joe Dallas will talk about “Helping People Regain Godly Sexuality.” The Gospel of John is being studied during Wednesday service at 7 p.m. An early men’s Bible study and breakfast is held 6:30 a.m. in the banquet hall on Tuesdays.
Information: 464-8255 or visit calvaryccv.org.
