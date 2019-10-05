Pastor Brian Pattison invites the community to “Friend Day” where all visitors will receive a gift card. He will continue preaching from Ephesians on “Our Identity in Christ” at the 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday services. Rides are available for those who cannot drive to church.
Information: 597-0409 or visitvbcchino.com
