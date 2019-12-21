Mosque invites all to dinner today
The Baitul Hameed Mosque will host its annual convention including a dinner reception and dialogue at 3:45 p.m. concluding with dinner today (Dec. 21) at 11941 Ramona Ave., Chino, hosted by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community.
The theme for the 34th annual West Coast Convention is “Compassion in a Time of Conflict” and will include speakers Chino Mayor Eunice Ulloa, Chino Police Chief Wes Simmons, Congresswoman Norma Torres who represents Chino in the 35th district, and Lynn Kennedy, mayor pro tem of Rancho Cucamonga.
According to spokesperson Amjad Mahmood Khan, the convention is an annual tradition during the holiday season to promote peace on earth and unite individuals from a diverse range of backgrounds.
Christmas party for everyone today
Pastor Ruben Gutierrez invites the community to Praise Chapel Chino Valley’s annual “Christmas in the Community,” 12:30 to 3 p.m. today (Dec. 21) at 14562 Central Ave., Chino.
The free event will include nachos, beverages, haircuts, a mobile healthcare truck, toys to all children, raffles and face painting.
A “Trunk or Tree” will include decorated cars where candy is given out to children.
Information: (562) 843-6786.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Paul Cho’s sermon topic at the 3:30 p.m. service today (Dec. 21) will be “The Birth of a King.” Bible study will be held at 2:30 p.m.
Information: (626) 217-5782 or visit cvccsda.org.
Chino Valley Community Church
Pastor Brian Benson will conclude the sermon series “Nehemiah: Rebuild, Restore, Revive” with his message “A Necessary Revival” at the 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services. Christmas Eve services will take place at 4:30 and 6 p.m. Dec. 24.
Information: cvcchurch.org.
Victory Baptist Church
Pastor Brian Pattison invites the community to “Christmas Sunday” services at 9:30 and 11 a.m. that will be centered around Christmas. Evening Sunday service is at 6 p.m. On Christmas Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 24, a candlelight service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Rides are available for those who cannot drive to church.
Information: 597-0409 or visit vbcchino.com.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Peter Song will preach on “Christmas & God’s Love” during the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service, with Mandarin translation. Korean service is at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Jose Gutierrez leads the Spanish service at 2 p.m. Information: 628-6598 or visit gateway churchchino.org
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales continues a study of the Book of James at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services at 12205 Pipeline Ave., Chino. Sunday evening service is at 5 p.m. Christmas Eve service will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24 and Christmas Day service will be 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25. Children’s ministry and sign language will be available at both services.
Information: 464-8255 or visit calvaryccv.org.
Koin Church
Pastor Sam Flores will speak at the 5 p.m. Sunday service at 15130 Mountain Ave., Chino. Connect Time, for coffee and fellowship prior to the service, begins at 4:30 p.m.
Information: koinchurch.org or Instagram: @koin church.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will preach a Christmas message on “Why Jesus Came,” at the 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday services. Spanish service will be held at 1:30 p.m. in the sanctuary. There will be no services on Christmas Day, Wednesday, Dec. 25.
The church is at 11887 Telephone Ave., Chino.
Information: 465-9500.
Chino United Methodist
Rev. Matthew Sergeant will speak at the 10:30 a.m. service on “Reach Out This Christmas,” based on Matthew 1:18-25, at 5201 Riverside Drive.
Information: 628-1107 or chinoumc.org.
Christ Lutheran Church
Pastor Roy Robbins continues a six-week series on “The Characters of Christmas — Part 4: The Shepherds” at the 8 a.m. traditional and 10 a.m. contemporary services Sunday at 5500 Francis Ave., Chino. Coffee and refreshments will be served after both services. The church offers a Christ-centered preschool.
Information: (714) 392-1366 or christchurchchino.org.
Potter’s House of the Valley
Pastor Robert Pérez will speak at the 1 p.m. Sunday service on “The King’s Birth Foretold!” based on Isaiah 9:6-7. Wednesday Bible study and prayer is at 7 p.m.
Communion is held the first Sunday of the month.
Potter’s House meets at Chino United Methodist Church fellowship hall behind the church, 5201 Riverside Drive.
Information: 455-560
Pastor Mark Shiraki will preach at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service on “Harmful Christmas Lies,” based on Matthew 2:1-2.
Christmas Eve service will be held 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24.
The Evangelical Free Church of America is at 13333 Ramona Ave., Chino.
Information: 590-0208 or visit lifesongcc.com.
Religious events and service information should be submitted to mnapoles@championnewspapers.com no later than noon Wednesdays to be considered for publication.
