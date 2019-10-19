Pro-life advocate Seth Gruber will be the guest speaker at the Sunday services at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. at 12205 Pipeline Ave., Chino. An early men’s Bible study and breakfast will include fellowship, God’s word and breakfast burritos at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in the banquet hall.
Information: 464-8255 or visit calvaryccv.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.