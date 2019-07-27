Pastor Andy Huong’s sermon topic at the 3:30 p.m. service today (July 27) will be “Vacation Bible School Graduation Program.” followed by a fellowship potluck meal at 5:30 p.m. Bible study for all ages will take place at 2:30 p.m.
Information: (626) 217-5782 or visit cvccsda.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.