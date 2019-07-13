A cooking camp for children ages 7 to 13 will be offered at Chino Valley Chinese Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4136 Riverside Drive, Chino, 9 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, July 29, 31, Aug. 5 and Aug. 7.
Children will learn to cook international lunches such as Asian spring rolls, American crustless apple pie, and Greek vegetarian chicken pitas.
Material fee is $40.
Information: Christine Law Fujitani, latulipecooking@gmail.com or Pastor Paul Cho at (626) 217-5782.
