CrossPoint Church, formerly known as Calvary Christian Reformed Church, will celebrate its 50-year anniversary this weekend (see story on Page A1). Pastor Don Porter will preach on the church’s vision for “Loving Forward” as it applies to the church, the community and the world. Worship begins at 9:30 a.m. A cake reception will be held at 11 a.m. in the courtyard, 6950 Edison Ave., Chino.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.