The Women’s Auxiliary of Ahmadiyya Muslims invite women in the community to a peace symposium called “Role of Women in Promoting World Peace” 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13 at Bait Ul Hameed Mosque, 11941 Ramona Ave., Chino.
Coordinator Naeema Ahmad said the means of achieving peace in society will be highlighted.
A complimentary lunch will be served.
Information: Sadiqa R. Malik, (714) 381-9697.
