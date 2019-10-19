The Chino Valley Christian Women’s Connection will hold an “Autumn Tea” luncheon 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with doors opening at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 at Los Serranos Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills.
Speaker will be Karen Sawyer, a former franchise owner and teacher who will give women hope in her story “Picture This!” Sgt. Jeff Allison of the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department will share ways to be safe and how to protect identity and finances. Vocalist is Dianne Jackson. Chino Hills resident Emma Minori-Aguirre will narrate the history of “Proper Teas” with a display of tea items and a Downton Abbey-inspired tea table. She will offer hats and tea bracelets for sale.
Cost of the tea is $20. Reservations: Paula Milberger, 636-8144.
