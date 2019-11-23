Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will continue his series on Foundations of the Church with a message titled “Working as a Team” at the 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday services. Spanish service will be held at 1:30 p.m. in the sanctuary. Mid-week Thanksgiving service will be this Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. The church is at 11887 Telephone Ave., Chino.
