Rev. Matthew Sergeant will speak at the 10:30 a.m. service on “The Thief who Gives,” based on Matthew 24:36-44, at 5201 Riverside Drive on the first Sunday of Advent during the “Hanging of the Greens” service. Christian symbols will be placed in the church and explained as the church is gradually decorated for Christmas. The choir will sing “Every Valley,” an anthem adapted from Scripture and accompanied by the cello. The church will host a free meal and haircuts for the community today, Thanksgiving Day. See Page A2.
Information: 628-1107 or chinoumc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.