Dr. Sarah Benor will give a talk on “Do American Jews Speak a Jewish English” as part of the Brenda Rosenfeld Scholars Series 5:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 at Temple Beth Israel at 3033 Towne Ave., Pomona.
Dr. Benor, who received her Ph.D. from Stanford University where she was a Wexner Graduate Fellow, will share her expertise in the areas of language and culture as she provides a look at the social science of American Jews.
The award-winning author and sociolinguist who lectures widely, is an associate professor of contemporary Jewish Studies at Hebrew Union College — Jewish Institute of Religion, Los Angeles.
The evening will begin with dinner from Brent’s Deli for $30 per person. Her presentation is part of the Erev Shabbat Service that starts at 7:30 p.m. It will be followed by a dessert reception.
Reservations: 626-1277.
