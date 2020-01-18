Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Stirling Berry’s sermon topic at the 3:30 p.m. service today (Jan. 18) will be “Thanks be to God for His Indescribable Gift.” Bible study for all ages will be held at 2:30 p.m. A fellowship potluck meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. Information: (626) 217-5782, cvcc sda.org
Victory Baptist Church
Pastor Brian Pattison will speak on “One Another” at the 9:30 and 11 a.m. services. The 6 p.m. service will focus on Ezra. Stedfast Youth meets at 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Bible study is at 6:30 p.m. Rides are available for those who cannot drive to church.
Information: 597-0409 or visit vbcchino.com.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue the sermon series, “Galatians: The Fight for the Gospel” with his message “Shock and Awe” at the 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services.
Information: cvcchurch.org.
Koin Church
Pastor Sam Flores will speak at the 5 p.m. Sunday service on “The Abundance of God” at 15130 Mountain Ave., Chino. Connect Time, for coffee and fellowship prior to the service, begins at 4:30 p.m. Information: koin church.org or Instagram: @koinchurch.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Paul Lehman-Schletewitz will preach on “The God who Gives the Victory” during the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service, with Mandarin translation. Pastor Peter Song leads a Korean service at 9:30 a.m. Information: 628-6598 or visit gate waychurchchino.org.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales will teach on 2 Corinthians at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday morning services at 12205 Pipeline Ave., Chino. Sunday evening services are at 5 p.m.
On Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Pastor Rosales is teaching the Gospel of John. A men’s Bible study and breakfast is 6:30 a.m. in the banquet hall Tuesdays. Information: 464-8255 or visit calvaryccv.org
Lifesong Community
Pastor Ed Ganigan will preach at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service. Baptisms and child dedications will be held.
The Evangelical Free Church of America is at 13333 Ramona Ave., Chino.
Information: 590-0208.
Potter’s House of the Valley
Pastor Robert Pérez will speak at the 1 p.m. Sunday service on “Seeking God’s Best for the New Year,” based on Zechariah 4:6. Wednesday Bible study and prayer is at 7 p.m. Potter’s House meets at Chino United Methodist fellowship hall behind the church, 5201 Riverside Drive. Information: 455-5609.
Chino United Methodist
Rev. Matthew Seargeant will speak at the 10:30 a.m. service on “The Peter Principle,” based on John 1:29-42, at 5201 Riverside Drive.Information: 628-1107 or chinoumc.org.
Chino Seventh-day Adventist
Pastor Stirling Berry will share a message on “Living Out Our Heavenly Blessings Here on Earth, part 2” at the 11:15 a.m. worship service today (Jan. 18). A Spanish and English service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Information: 964-8970 or ChinoS DA.com.
Christ Lutheran
Pastor Roy Robbins will continue a six-week series on “Come and See” at the 8 a.m. traditional and 10 a.m. contemporary Sunday services at 5500 Francis Ave., Chino. The church offers a Christ-centered preschool. Information: (714) 392-1366 or christchurchchino.org.
CrossPoint Church
A sermon series at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday service on “For the Least of These” will explore God’s heart and actions to help hurting people in the community and around the world. Pastor Don Porter will preach on “How to be Rich Toward God.” The church is located at 6950 Edison Ave., Chino.
Information: crosspointchino.org.
