Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales invites the community to Sunday morning services at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Sunday evening service is 5 p.m. A men’s Bible Study and breakfast is held 6:30 a.m. in the banquet hall each Tuesday. Young adults ages 18 to 28 meet for Bible study at 7:30 p.m. Mondays.
The church is at 12205 Pipeline Ave. Information: 464-8255 or visit calvaryccv.org.
New Community Church
Pastor Mike Shipman will continue his series on “The Fruits of the Spirit” with a message on “Peace” at the 9 a.m. Sunday service, 13000 Pipeline Ave., Chino.
Childcare is provided. Coffee and refreshments will be available after the service. Guests are welcome.
Information: newcommunitybic.org or Facebook at New Community Brethren in Christ Church.
Victory Baptist
Pastor Brian Pattison will continue the series “One Another” at the 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday services at 14132 San Antonio Ave., Chino. Evening service will be at 6 p.m. studying Esther. Stedfast Youth meets Wednesdays at 5 p.m. Church Bible study is at 6:30 p.m.
Rides are available for those who cannot drive to church.
Information: 597-0409 or visit vbcchino.com.
Living Word Assembly
Guest speaker and missionary Adam Boyd will preach at the 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday services. Spanish service will be held at 1:30 p.m. in the sanctuary.
The church is at 11887 Telephone Ave., Chino.
Information: 465-9500.
Chino Seventh-day Adventist
Pastor Stirling Berry will share a message on “Living Out Our Heavenly Blessings Here on Earth, Part 5” at the 11:15 a.m. worship service today (Feb. 8). A Spanish and English service will be held at 10:30 a.m. A fellowship lunch will follow. Sabbath school is at 2 p.m.
Information: 964-8970 or ChinoSDA.com.
Koin Church
Pastor Sam Flores will speak at the 5 p.m. Sunday service at 13150 Mountain Ave., Chino. Connect Time for coffee and fellowship is at 4:30 p.m.
Information: koinchurch.org or Instagram:@koinchurch.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Paul Cho’s sermon topic at the 3:30 p.m. service today (Feb. 8) will be “Trust and Obey.” Bible study for all ages will be held at 2:30 p.m. A fellowship potluck meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. Choir practice and special interest classes are offered at 6:30 p.m. Information: (626) 217-5782, cvccsda.org
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Peter Song will preach on “The Victory of the Meek” during the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service, with Mandarin translation. The Korean service is at 9:30 a.m.
Information: 628-6598 or visit gatewaychurchchino.org
CrossPoint Church
The church will kick off the Matthew 25 Challenge through World Vision, a week-long challenge to help families engage in God’s love for the “least of these brothers and sisters” that Jesus talks about in Matthew 25:35-40. Pastor Don Porter will preach at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday service. The church is located at 6950 Edison Ave., Chino.
Information: crosspointchino.org.
Christ Lutheran
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “Salt and Light” at the 8 a.m. traditional and 10 a.m. contemporary Sunday services at 5500 Francis Ave., Chino. Coffee and refreshments will be served after both services. The church offers a Christ-centered preschool. Information: (714) 392-1366 or christchurchchi no.org.
Lifesong Community
Pastor Daryl Murata will preach at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service.
The Evangelical Free Church of America is at 13333 Ramona Ave., Chino.
Information: 590-0208 or visit lifesongcc.com.
Chino United Methodist
Rev. Matthew Seargeant will speak at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service on “Lightly Salted,” based on Matthew 5:13-20, at 5201 Riverside Drive.
Information: 628-1107 or chinoumc.org.
Potter’s House of the Valley
Pastor Robert Pérez will speak at the 1 p.m. Sunday service on “Seeking God’s Best for the New Year,” based on Romans 8:38-39. Potter’s House meets at the Chino United Methodist Church fellowship hall behind the church, 5201 Riverside Drive. For location and time of Wednesday Bible study, call the church. Communion is the first Sunday of the month.
Information: 455-5609.
