The community is invited to hear more about “The DNA of Jesus” with the focus on “Jesus is a Miracle Worker” at the 5 p.m. Sunday service at 15130 Mountain Ave., Chino.
Connect Time, for coffee and fellowship prior to the service, begins at 4:30 p.m.
Information: koinchurch.org. Instagram: @koinchurch.
