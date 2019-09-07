Pastor Don Porter will preach on “Never Forget” with a new sermon series called Strangers in the Land, based on 1 Peter, at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday service.
A six-week Bible study called “Questions Jesus Asked” will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday. It explores the stories surrounding these questions as the starting point for Biblical and historical learning.
The church is located at 6950 Edison Ave., Chino.
Information: crosspointchi no.org.
