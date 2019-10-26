Chino Hills BAPS Hindu Temple
Photo by BAPS Chino Hills Hindu Temple

The Chino Hills BAPS Hindu Temple invites the community to the “Kids Diwali Celebration” 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today (Oct. 26) at 15100 Fairfield Ranch Road. Registration begins at 10 a.m. The event will include rides, games, and traditional Indian street food along with pizza and grilled cheese. The event is part of the three-day Festival of Lights to celebrate the new year. On Monday, Oct. 28, four light shows will be held at 6, 6:30, 7 and 7:30 p.m. From 1 to 8 p.m., the “grand annakut” will take place where more than 1,000 vegetarian delicacies are offered. An ancient Hindu offering made by waving lighted wicks before the sacred images with musical prayer, called Aarti, will be held at 7 p.m.

