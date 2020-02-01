Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales invites the community to Sunday morning services at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Sunday evening service is 5 p.m. A men’s Bible Study and breakfast is held 6:30 a.m. in the banquet hall each Tuesday.
The church is at 12205 Pipeline Ave. Information: 464-8255 or visit calvaryccv.org.
Victory Baptist
Pastor Brian Pattison will continue the series “One Another” at the 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday services at 14132 San Antonio Ave., Chino. A Super Bowl potluck will be held after the 11 a.m. service. Evening service will be changed to 2 p.m. this week and Nehemiah is being studied. Stedfast Youth meets Wednesdays at 5 p.m. Church Bible study is at 6:30 p.m.
Rides are available for those who cannot drive to church. Information: 597-0409 or visit vbcchino.com.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor Ruiz will begin a series called “Heart Check” with a message titled “Putting God First” at the 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday services. Spanish service will be held at 1:30 p.m. in the sanctuary.
The church is at 11887 Telephone Ave., Chino.
Information: 465-9500.
Koin Church
Pastor Sam Flores will speak at the 11 a.m. Sunday service at 13150 Mountain Ave., Chino. Connect Time for coffee and fellowship is at 10:30 a.m. Information: koinchurch.org or Instagram: @koinchurch.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Dr. Benjamin Lau’s sermon topic at the 3:30 p.m. service today (Feb. 1) will be “Biblical Prescription for Cancer.” Bible study for all ages will be held at 2:30 p.m. A fellowship potluck meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. Choir practice and special interest classes are offered at 6:30 pm. Information: (626) 217-5782, cvcc sda.org
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue the series “Galatians: The Fight for the Gospel” at the 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services. A men’s retreat will take place Feb. 7 to 9 at Hume Lake.
Information: cvcchurch.org.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Paul Lehman-Schletewitz will preach on “Taking the Leap of Faith” during the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service, with Mandarin translation. The Korean service is at 9:30 a.m. Information: 628-6598 or visit gateway churchchino.org
Lifesong Community
Pastor Ed Ganigan will preach at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service on “Work Hard to Rest Well,” based on Leviticus 19:3.
The Evangelical Free Church of America is at 13333 Ramona Ave., Chino.
Information: 590-0208 or visit lifesongcc.com.
Chino United Methodist
Rev. Matthew Seargeant will speak at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service on “Answer Me,” based on Micah 6:1-8 and Matthew 5:1-12, at 5201 Riverside Drive.
Information: 628-1107 or chinoumc.org.
Christ Lutheran
Pastor Roy Robbins will continue a six-week series on “Blessed Are Those Who Mourn” at the 8 a.m. traditional and 10 a.m. contemporary Sunday services at 5500 Francis Ave., Chino. Coffee and refreshments will be served after both services.
The church offers a Christ-centered preschool. Information: (714) 392-1366 or christchurchchino.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.