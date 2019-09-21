Chino Valley Community Church will offer a workshop called “Freedom from Anxiety and Depression” presented by Mike Marino, Ph.D., 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at 14601 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Cost is $10 and includes materials and snacks.
Dr. Marino will speak about effective tools for healthy growth for those struggling with anxiety and depression.
The workshop is also for friends and family members of those struggling with these issues.
Walk-up registration begins at 8:30 a.m.
For registration details, contact Jeff Carter at jcar ter@cvcchurch.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.