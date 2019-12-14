FriendsTown Children’s Church will perform “The Night Shift Before Christmas” at the 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship services. Spanish service will be held at 1:30 p.m.
A Christmas concert called “O Come Let Us Adore Him” will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18. Coffee and holiday goodies will be served after the concert.
A Spanish service, Royal Rangers and Girls Ministries will begin at 7:15 p.m.
The church is at 11887 Telephone Ave., Chino.
Information: 465-9500.
