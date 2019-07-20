Pastor Don Porter will preach on “30,000 feet — How the Old Testament stories Connect to our Faith Today.” He will discuss how ancient truths make an impact on how we live today through the story of David. The 9:30 a.m. Sunday service is held at 6950 Edison Ave., Chino. Information: crosspointchino.org.
