St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Chino Hills will host three speakers Wednesdays at 7 p.m. during Advent, the season leading up to Christmas.
On Dec. 4, Matthew Petrusek, PhD, will present “The Birth of Jesus and the end of Ambiguity.”
On Dec. 11, Sister Lupita of the Trinitarians of Mary will present “Conversion through Jesus, Alive in the Eucharist.”
On Dec. 18, Bobby and Jackie Francois Angel will share testimonies with prayer, music and humor. All talks are free, and the community is welcome. Fellowship will begin at 6:30 p.m. Advent is the period of four Sundays before Christmas and means “coming” in Latin, signifying Jesus coming into the world.
The church is at 14085 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.