Calvary Chapel Chino Valley will hold its annual church Thanksgiving feast at 11 a.m. today (Nov. 28) in the banquet hall at the church, 12205 Pipeline Ave., Chino. The buffet-style meal includes worship, devotion and fellowship among church members. Those who would like to attend or donate food for the meal may call 464-8255. Pastor David Rosales will conduct a verse-by-verse study of the Book of James at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services. The Gospel of John will be studied at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Men’s Bible study and breakfast is 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays in the banquet hall. Sunday evening service is at 5 p.m.
