Chino Valley Community
Christmas Eve services will be held at 4:30 and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24 at Chino Valley Community Church, 14601 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Childcare will be provided for children 3 years old and under. Information:cvcchurch.org.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales invites the community to Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24 and Christmas Day at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25, at 12205 Pipeline Ave. in Chino. Information: 464-8255 or calvaryccv.org.
Inland Hills Church
Eight identical services with worship, candlelight, and festive surprises will be held at Inland Hills Church, 14670 Ramona Ave., Chino on the following days leading up to Christmas: 2, 4 and 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22; 5 and 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23; and 2, 4 and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24.
Information: inlandhills.com.
Calvary Chapel Chino Hills
Christmas Eve services at Calvary Chapel Chino Hills will be held at 5 and 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 4201 Eucalyptus Ave., Chino. Both services will include Spanish translation. The 5 p.m. service will include signing for the deaf. The 7 p.m. service will include Chinese translation.
St. Paul the Apostle Church
Christmas Eve Masses will be celebrated at 4 p.m. (children’s liturgy in the church and Maher Hall), 7 p.m. (church and Maher Hall), 9 p.m. Spanish (church), and midnight (church and Maher Hall) on Tuesday, Dec. 24. Christmas Day Masses will be celebrated 9 a.m. (church and Maher Hall), 11 a.m. (church and Maher Hall), and 1 p.m. (church).
The Year-end Mass will be celebrated 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31.
The Solemnity of Mary is celebrated with a New Year’s Day Mass at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1.
The church is at 14085 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Information: 465-5503 or info@sptacc.org.
Living Word Assembly
FriendsTown Children’s Church will perform “The Night Shift Before Christmas” at the 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship services on Dec. 15. The children’s musical was created by Steve Moore, Rob Howard and David Guthrie.
A Christmas concert called “O Come Let Us Adore Him” will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Coffee and holiday goodies will be served after the concert.
The church is at 11887 Telephone Ave., Chino.
Information: 465-9500.
Gateway Karis Church
A candlelight Christmas Eve service will be held 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24 at Gateway Karis Church, 5885 Schaefer Ave. at Oaks Avenue in Chino.
Information: 628-6598 or gatewaychurchchino.org.
CrossPoint Church
The church will hold a Christmas worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 22 at 6950 Edison Ave., Chino.
A candlelight Christmas Eve service will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24.
Information: 606-9833 or crosspointchino.org.
Loving Savior of the Hills
A candlelight worship service will be held on Christmas Eve at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24.
Christmas Day worship will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25.
The church is at 14816 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Information: 597-2948.
