Pastor of Discipleship Lon Wagner will preach on “Last Words,” based on 1 Peter, at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday service. Operation Christmas Child will be celebrated where preschool and King’s Kids children will sing and bring more than 1,000 boxes into the worship center to be sent worldwide to children in need.
The church is located at 6950 Edison Ave., Chino.
