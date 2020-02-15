More than 230 people have signed up to attend the Chino Valley Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast and tickets are still available for the event, to be held 7 to 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Los Serranos Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills.
The community is invited.
Chino Hills Mayor Art Bennett and Chino Hills Mayor Eunice Ulloa will attend with keynote speaker Dr. Kevin Mannoia, chaplain of Azusa Pacific University.
The emcee will be Don Dix, KTIE 590 radio host.
Soloists will be Stephanie Chamani and Marissa Valenzuela.
The Chino Valley Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast Committee is working with the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce to organize the event.
Committee member Sarah Evinger told the Chino Hills City Council on Tuesday that the event is “inaugural” and will be hosted every year by the committee.
She promised it would end by 8:30 a.m. so everybody can get to work on time.
A mayor’s prayer breakfast was held by the former Chino-Chino Hills Ministerial Association in the 70s, 80s, and 90s.
Event organizer Sylvia Nash said police chiefs from both cities have signed up and members of the fire departrment have purchased a table.
Ticket price is $25 and can be purchased through the Chamber of Commerce.
A table of ten can be reserved for $250.
Sponsorship opportunities include premium for $5,000, gold for $1,000 and silver for $500.
To register: visit mayor sbreakfast.com/register or email cvmayorsbreak fast@gmail.com.
Information: 627-6177.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.