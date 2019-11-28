The Chino Valley Interfaith will sponsor a “Longest Night” dinner and celebration, 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 at St. Margaret Mary Church, 12686 Central Ave., Chino.
All are invited to a free meal, fellowship, music, prayer and witnesses sharing what got them through their long night.
Traditionally, the Longest Night event is held on the Winter Solstice night when it is the longest period of darkness.
It is meant to be a symbolic event where people share how they were able to get through their “longest night.”
Several speakers who have been through difficult challenges will speak on obstacles such as overcoming homelessness, being a refugee, and working with youth in troubling circumstances.
“This will also be a chance for people to share their own personal strategies for keeping hopeful and brave in the midst of hard times,” said Joye Rockwood, spokesperson for Chino Valley Interfaith.
“Weather permitting, we’ll add pieces of wood to a bonfire as a sign of our commitment to be people of warmth and light,” she said.
Chino Valley Interfaith is a group of local ministers and believers from Protestant, Catholic, Islamic and Eastern fellowships who gather monthly to share spirituality, discuss life, pray and offer an occasional event for the community.
Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets that will be donated to the homeless.
Information: Joye Rockwood, 861-3316.
