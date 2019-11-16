Volunteers are invited to participate in Chino United Methodist Church’s free Thanksgiving dinner, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day Thursday, Nov. 28 at 5201 Riverside Drive, west of Central Avenue.
The church offers the free meal every year to those in need, those who are alone, and those who don’t have a place to go.
Those who attend may bring their friends to join them.
Pastor Matt Seargeant said everybody is invited and they don’t have to be in need.
“Don’t be alone for Thanksgiving,” said Pastor Seargeant. “Come and celebrate with a joyful large family.”
The annual event goes back to 2007 when the church’s youth joined forces with church and local volunteers to serve more than 140 meals to community members.
“What started as a simple idea to share a family-style Thanksgiving meal with those in need has evolved into an exciting opportunity to serve the community,” Pastor Seargeant said.
The church also provides gift cards, clothing and non-perishable food items to guests.
Church member Meagan Lesher organizes free haircuts and is seeking licensed barbers and cosmetologists to cut hair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the church nursery.
Ms. Lesher also organizes clothing donations and will help arrange drop-offs.
To volunteer to cut hair, contact her at meagan lesher27@yahoo.com.
For information on volunteer and donation opportunities, call the Chino United Methodist Thanksgiving hotline at 628-1107 or email the church at chi noumc@yahoo.com.
