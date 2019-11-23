Victory Baptist Church will give out turkeys and groceries at 1 p.m. today (Nov. 23) to anyone in need. Pastor Brian Pattison invites those who need a helping hand this Thanksgiving to come to the church at 14132 San Antonio Ave. at Edison Avenue in Chino.
Pastor Pattison will continue preaching from Ephesians on “Our Identity in Christ” at the 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday services. A new series on 2 Kings is starting at the 6:30 p.m. Bible Study Wednesday. Rides are available for those who cannot drive to church. Information: 597-0409 or visit vbcchino.com.
