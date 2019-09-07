Residents who would like to research their family tree with the assistance of volunteers will be able to do so during a multicultural festival 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at Peyton Drive and Eucalyptus Avenue in Chino Hills.
The Family History Center is located inside the church.
Hindus and Buddhists will join other faiths to present cultural performances, food samples, and music during the festival.
International performances will begin at 7 p.m.
Information: Shannon Hoover, (626) 376-6411.
