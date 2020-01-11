Luncheon is black dress affair
The Chino Valley Christian Women’s Connection will hold a “New Year’s Black Dress Luncheon Affair” with a Coco Chanel-inspired fashion show narrated by Emma Aguirre of Chino Hills, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with doors opening at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 at Los Serranos Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills.
Guest speaker is former Hesperia mayor and school administrator George Beardsley who will talk about why money isn’t the best way to be rich.
Cost is $20.
Information: Paula Milberger, 636-8144.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Velino Salazar’s sermon topic at the 3:30 p.m. service today (Jan. 11) will be “God is Faithfulness.” Bible study for all ages will be held at 2:30 p.m. A fellowship potluck meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. Information: (626) 217-5782, cvccsda.org
Victory Baptist Church
Pastor Brian Pattison will speak on “One Another” at the 9:30 and 11 a.m. services. The 6 p.m. service will focus on 2 Chronicles. Stedfast Youth meets at 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Bible study is at 6:30 p.m. Information: 597-0409 or visit vbcchino.com.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will begin a new sermon series, “Galatians: The Fight for the Gospel” with his message “The Main Event” at the 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services. Information: cvc church.org.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor Ruiz will begin a new series called “Straight Talk” with a message titled “Why are There so Many Hypocrites” at the 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. services. Spanish service will be held at 1:30 p.m. in the sanctuary.
The church is at 11887 Telephone Ave., Chino.
Information: 465-9500.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Peter Song will preach on “The Way to a Blessed Life” during the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service, with Mandarin translation. Korean service is at 9:30 a.m.
Information: 628-6598 or visit gatewaychurchchino.org
Lifesong Community
Pastor Daryl Murata will preach at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service on “Truth for Life,” based on Matthew 7:24-27.
The Evangelical Free Church of America is at 13333 Ramona Ave., Chino.
Information: 590-0208 or visit lifesongcc.com.
Potter’s House of the Valley
Pastor Robert Pérez will speak at the 1 p.m. Sunday service on “Seeking God’s best for the New Year,” based on Philippians 3:13-14. Wednesday Bible study and prayer is at 7 p.m. Potter’s House meets at the Chino United Methodist Church fellowship hall behind the church, 5201 Riverside Drive.
Information: 455-5609.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales will teach a verse-by-verse study of a Bible chapter at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday morning services at 12205 Pipeline Ave., Chino. Sunday evening services are at 5 p.m.
On Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. Pastor Rosales is teaching through the Gospel of John.
The church invites men in the community to wear their favorite team’s football jersey and attend the annual Super Bowl Breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 followed by a teaching at 9:30 a.m. Pastor David Trujillo of Calvary Chapel South Los Angeles will be guest speaker with a message for men. Cost is $12 and breakfast includes carne asada burrito, salsa, orange juice and coffee. Two tickets cost $20 and will be available until Wednesday, Jan. 29. Tickets for the teaching only are $5 and will be available the morning of the event.
Information: 464-8255 or visit calvaryccv.org
Chino United Methodist
Rev. Matthew Seargeant will speak at the 10:30 a.m. service on “Hearing Voices,” based on Matthew 3:13-17, at 5201 Riverside Drive.
Information: 628-1107 or chinoumc.org.
Chino Seventh-day Adventist
Pastor Stirling Berry will share a message on “Thanks Be to God for His Indescribable Gift, Part 8” at the 11:15 a.m. worship service today (Jan. 11). A Spanish and English service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Information: 964-8970 or ChinoSDA.com.
Christ Lutheran
Pastor Roy Robbins continues a six-week series on “Something Happened” at the 8 a.m. traditional and 10 a.m. contemporary Sunday services at 5500 Francis Ave., Chino. A Christ-centered preschool is offered. Information: (714) 392-1366 or christchurchchino.org.
CrossPoint Church
A new sermon series at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday service on “For the Least of These” will explore how to help hurting people in the community and around the world. The church will video stream the “January Series” consisting of 15 lectures by prominent speakers from the campus of Calvin University in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The series will be offered 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday until Jan. 28. For a list of speakers and topics, contact Michele Witte at 606-9833 or visit calvin.edu/january-series. The church is located at 6950 Edison Ave., Chino.
Information: crosspointchino.org.
