The altar at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Chino is enveloped in serenity. It was hand-carved by wood carvers from Mexico in the 1950s. Items throughout the church, including metal lamps, flooring and stained glass windows were created by artisans. The church is located on the northeast corner of Second and D streets.
