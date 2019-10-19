Religious events and service information should be submitted to mnapoles@championnewspapers.com no later than noon on Wednesday to be considered for publication.
Chino Valley RELIGION
- Chino Valley's Halloween, Harvest Events
- Michael Terry named Chino Hills High head football coach, athletic director; former coach ‘heartbroken’ over situation
- Burglary suspects remain at large after breaking into house in Chino
- Three robberies in Chino this week net five arrests
- Wildfires near State Park increase 50 percent
- Stars make city of Chino Hills facilities shine
- Chino Hills High football coach, athletic director resign
- Hills to get briefed on retail plan
- High school football preview for Oct. 18-19 games
- Boys Republic dedicates new culinary arts center
