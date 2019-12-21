Living Word Assembly
Christmas services will be celebrated 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 22. There will be no services on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day. Members of the hospitality ministry will go to Skid Row Christmas Day to give out supplies. Volunteers are welcome. Donations of beanies, new socks, gloves and gently used blankets may be donated to the church, 11887 Telephone Ave., Chino.
Chino Valley Community Church
Christmas Eve services will be held 4:30 and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24 at Chino Valley Community Church, 14601 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Childcare will be provided for children 3 and under.
Inland Hills Church
Eight identical services with worship, candlelight and festive surprises will be held at Inland Hills Church, 14670 Ramona Ave., Chino on the following days: 2, 4 and 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22; 5 and 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23; and 2, 4 and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales invites the community to Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24 and Christmas Day at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25, at 12205 Pipeline Ave., Chino.
Calvary Chapel Chino Hills
Christmas Eve services at Calvary Chapel Chino Hills will be held 5 and 7 p.m. Dec. 24 at 4201 Eucalyptus Ave., Chino. Both services will include Spanish translation. The 5 p.m. service will include signing for the deaf. The 7 p.m. service will include Chinese translation.
Gateway Karis Church
A candlelight Christmas Eve service will be held 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 5885 Schaefer Ave. at Oaks Avenue in Chino.
St. Paul the Apostle Church
Christmas Eve Masses will be celebrated at 4 p.m. (children’s liturgy in the church and Maher Hall), 7 p.m. (church and Maher Hall), 9 p.m. Spanish (church) and midnight (church and Maher Hall) on Tuesday, Dec. 24. Christmas Day Masses will be celebrated 9 a.m. (church and Maher Hall), 11 a.m. (church and Maher Hall): and 1 p.m. (church).
Year-end Mass will be celebrated 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31. The Solemnity of Mary will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Jan. 1.
The church is at 14085 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Loving Savior of the Hills
A candlelight worship service will be held Christmas Eve 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24. Christmas Day worship will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25. The church is at 14816 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
CrossPoint Church
The church will hold a Christmas worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 22 at 6950 Edison Ave., Chino.
A candlelight Christmas Eve service will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24.
Information: 606-9833 or crosspointchino.org.
